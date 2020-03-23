Hastings Starts Pandemic Response

At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 16, the Hastings City Council adopted the updated Pandemic Response Plan as well as the Declaration of Public Health Emergency. These actions quickly set in motion the City’s Pandemic Response. Most noticeably, all City buildings were closed to public visitors until further notice. This was done specifically to protect residents and staff. Similarly, building rentals, commission meetings, Parks & Recreation activities, and other events have been canceled for the foreseeable future. According to City Administrator Dan Wietecha, the Emergency Declaration is a legal requirement in order to set the up later to request financial assistance from state and federal agencies, if such funding becomes available. The City Council also decided to suspend water shutoffs for unpaid bills during the COVID-19 response.