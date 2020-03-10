HFD Has Busy Stretch

The Hastings Fire Department experienced a full slate of calls working through Monday of this week. On Saturday, at approximately 12:30 PM, the department was called to a structure fire in the 7900 block of 165th Street in Vermillion, to battle a fire in a pole barn. According to a post on social media, HFD was assisted by Rosemount, Randolph/Hampton, and Miesville, with Cottage Grove and Prescott on standby. On Monday, HFD was dispatched to the Bierstube restaurant to deal with a faulty HVAC unit on the roof of the building, and immediately at the conclusion of that call, were sent to the 500 block of Westview Drive to investigate an alarm. The Saturday call remains under investigation, and the Monday calls resulted in no apparent fire damage or injuries.
(Photo Source: MN Fire Apparatus)