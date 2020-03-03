«

»

Print this Post

HFD Responds To HHS

Categories:

Featured

March 3, 2020

March 3, 2020

The Hastings Fire Department responded to a fire alarm call at the Hastings High School on Tuesday morning. Fire Inspector Al Storlie provided a recap of the call.

Click here for audio

   
There were no injuries or damage in the incident.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/03/hfd-responds-to-hhs/

Leave a Reply