HPD Announces New K9 Team

The Hastings Police Department announced on Thursday their new K9 team, listed as Officer Dan and K9 Sonny, have had a whirlwind month, with Sonny arriving from Hungary just two weeks ago and Officer Dan learning he’d been selected as HPD’s newest K9 handler. According to a City of Hastings post on social media, the two wasted no time getting to know each other, and just started their first week of training in Minneapolis. The City of Hastings invites residents to follow along on the City’s social media pages as the K9 team continues on their 12 week training journey.
(Photo: Officer Dan, and K9 Sonny. Courtesy City of Hastings.)