KDWA checked in with Deputy Chief of Hastings Police David Wilske to learn how the COVID outbreak is affecting the community.
He also commented on a slight uptick in scam emails.
For questions call the HPD at 651-480-2300.
KDWA checked in with Deputy Chief of Hastings Police David Wilske to learn how the COVID outbreak is affecting the community.
He also commented on a slight uptick in scam emails.
For questions call the HPD at 651-480-2300.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/03/hpd-handleso-utbreak-well/