HPD HandlesO utbreak Well

March 31, 2020

KDWA checked in with Deputy Chief of Hastings Police David Wilske to learn how the COVID outbreak is affecting the community.

He also commented on a slight uptick in scam emails.

For questions call the HPD at 651-480-2300.

