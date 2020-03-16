From ISD 200, the Governor has closed all schools beginning on Wednesday, March 18th. Since the Hastings School District is not in session due to Spring Break, this closure will begin for Hastings Public Schools on Monday, March 23rd. The Kids Campus program scheduled for March 16-20 will operate as planned for those pre-registered, however, there will be slight revisions to specific programming events. Hastings Public Schools will be closed for students the week of March 23rd-27th. District leaders and school staff are working diligently to be prepared to provide distance learning beginning March 30th, should the need arise. The district is following the direction of the Governor, to offer opportunities for students who are children of emergency workers who need meals and/or supervision during the day and after school beginning March 23rd. This is intended to allow parents to continue to participate in critical workforces throughout the state. ISD 200 will continue to work in close contact with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), who have been integral in planning. The safety and security of your children is the District’s top priority and as a result, they will continue to evaluate and provide up-to-date communication related to childcare, extra-curricular activities and other school functions that are intended to operate March 16th-30th.
ISD 200 Provides COVID-19 Update
