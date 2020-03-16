Minnesota Govenor Tim Waltz has closed all Minnesota Public schools K12 starting Wednesday March 18th through Friday March 27. Stay tuned to KDWA news for this and all local developments.

KDWA Announces Web Page For Virus Updates

March 16, 2020

In light of the current Corona virus outbreak, and due to guidelines established by the CDC and Federal and State Health and governmental authorities, many scheduled activities in the KDWA listening are being postponed or canceled. In an effort to keep up with this information, KDWA has opened a new page on the KDWA website to track these schedule changes. The link is in the pull down menu for Community Events at KDWA.com. Every effort is being made to keep the information as current as possible. Schedule changes for events may be forwarded to News@KDWA.com, and we will post the information as quickly as we can.

Click here for audio

   
   

