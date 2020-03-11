Man Sentenced In Prostituition Case

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced on Wednesday that Daniel David Ellington, 38, of Brooklyn Park, has been sentenced to over 8 years in prison relating to a sex trafficking investigation in the City of Woodbury. Ellington had been charged with promotion of prostitution and sex trafficking at hotel facilities in Woodbury and Brooklyn Center. The charges came out of an investigation conducted by the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force (EMSTTF). Ellington was sentenced to 100 months on one count of promotion of prostitution before the Honorable John C. Hoffman in Washington County District Court. According to the criminal complaint, members of the Task Force initiated a proactive investigation into a commercial sex operation that was occurring at a hotel in Woodbury. After the victim of trafficking was recovered, detectives began to examine cellular phone data and discovered that Ellington, while being incarcerated in the Kanabec County Jail on unrelated charges, advised, organized, promoted, and profited from the prostitution of the victim in Woodbury. The investigation also discovered several other instances of sex trafficking that Ellington was involved in.