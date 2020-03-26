Mar. 31 HPC Meeting Preview

The Hastings Heritage Preservation Commission will conduct a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 31st, by telephone, or other electronic means. Agenda items include a design standards review for a new home in the 400 block of 5th Street W, and Certificate of Approval reviews for buildings in the 300 block of 7th Street W, and the 100 and 200 blocks of 2nd Street E. The Commission will also consider the postponement of the Preservation Awards Ceremony. The meeting will be televised on Hastings Community Television, at HastingsTV.org. Although no public hearings will be conducted at the meeting, the public may provide comments prior to the meeting via email at PublicComment@HastingsMN.gov or by telephone, at 651-480-2355.