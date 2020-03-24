In line with the state’s continued peacetime emergency response to COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced that taxpayers filing their annual Minnesota Individual Income Tax return for tax year 2019 now have until Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to file and make their payments without any penalties or interest. This includes estimated tax payments for individual income taxes due for the 2019 tax year. This grace period does not include estimated tax payments for individual income taxes due April 15, 2020, for the 2020 tax year. The Department of Revenue is analyzing how other tax types may be impacted by this announcement. Up-to-date information will be available on the Department of Revenue’s COVID-19 website, including how to request abatements for penalty and interest for other taxes.
MN Extends Tax Filing Deadline
