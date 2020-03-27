OSEL Blood Drive Scheduled

Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 400 West 9th St. will host at Blood Drive, on Monday April 20th, from 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM, and Tuesday April 21st, from 1 to 7 PM. Right now, American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to schedule an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. To schedule an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-855-210-1278, or call Gail 651-248-1173.