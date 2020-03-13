The Hastings Concert Association is committed to the health and safety of our guests, artists, and staff. On March 13, Minnesota Governor Walz recommended the cancellation of events of 250 attendees or more. In accordance with this recommendation and for the well-being of the community, the concert scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Our Savior?s Lutheran Church in Hastings has been cancelled.
OSEL Concert Canceled
The Hastings Concert Association is committed to the health and safety of our guests, artists, and staff. On March 13, Minnesota Governor Walz recommended the cancellation of events of 250 attendees or more. In accordance with this recommendation and for the well-being of the community, the concert scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Our Savior?s Lutheran Church in Hastings has been cancelled.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/03/osel-concert-canceled/