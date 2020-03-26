Parks And Rec. Dir. Bernstein Passes

Former and longtime Hastings Park and Rec Director Barry Bernstein passed away unexpectedly on March 21st. Bernstein, 54, who lived in Minneapolis, is said to be a man of humor, friendship, advice, and was coach for the SW Mpls sports community. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He grew up in SLP, went on to Winona State where
he played football and then Metro State for his Masters. Barry was a Dir. of Parks/Rec lastly for the City of Apple Valley. Barry is survived by Sherri, his wife of 28 yrs; children, Raina and Ayden. In response to COVID-19, funeral will be private; celebration of life to follow at a later date. If you would like to share your condolences or a story, please go to Facebook and post on Barry’s page. Memorials preferred to Bet Shalom Congregation, 13613 Orchard Road, Minnetonka, MN 55305.
(Photo: Barry Bernstein. Source: Facebook)