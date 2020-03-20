Pierce Co. Declares State Of Emergency

On March 19th, Pierce County Board Chairman Jeff Holst, and Administrative Coordinator Jason Matthys, signed a proclamation declaring the existence of a county emergency due to COVID-19. According to a press release, this proclamation is not being enacted because of an increase of or any newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pierce County. The declaration will enable the county to take whatever actions that are necessary and expedient for the health, safety, protection, and welfare of persons and property within Pierce County. Pierce County will be making changes in its Board Rules to allow for the Pierce County Board of Supervisors to attend county meetings remotely throughout this emergency. Ratification of this proclamation will be requested by the County Board of Supervisors at their next meeting. Pierce County’s decision is in concert with recent decisions of the U.S. President and the Wisconsin Governor declaring a public health emergency. Should the emergency status of Pierce County elevate in the coming days/weeks/months, with this authority in place, the county will be better prepared to more quickly enact whatever means necessary to respond to the effects of COVID-19 in the best interest of the County, staff and the community. County officials ask that citizens not construe this action as a reason for concern but rather viewed as a tool the municipality has to effectively respond to public health and other significant emergencies.