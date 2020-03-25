In response to Wisconsin Governor Ever?s most recent order of “Safer At Home”, Pierce County Offices will be closed to the public with the exception of those necessary services, effective Wednesday, March 25th at 8AM. Pierce County is committed to providing those necessary services to its citizens, even during these times of uncertainty. Citizens are encouraged to conduct services that they can by phone and email but the County will provide in person services for those in need. For those needing in person services, you are encouraged to contact the necessary department to schedule an appointment.
Pierce County Buildings Close To Public
