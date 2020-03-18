Pierce County COVID Statement

The Coronavirus situation continues to develop, and Pierce County has directed its staff and leadership to prioritize tasks within each department as well as to limit face to face contact to the extent that they can. According to a press release from Administrative Coordinator Jason Matthys, most public meetings have been canceled or postponed in the next couple of weeks in an effort to contain community illness. The only meetings that may be held will be those for key decision making. The County wants to ensure community members that they are remaining open and operational as the community continues to navigate the impacts of COVID-19. They will continue to deliver services to those community members in need but ask for the public’s help in mitigating the liabilities that come with service delivery.