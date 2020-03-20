Pierce County Declares County Emergency

March 19, 2020
From Pierce County Administration
Re: Proclamation in response to COVID-19
On March 19, 2020 Pierce County Board Chairman Jeff Holst, and Administrative Coordinator Jason Matthys, signed a proclamation declaring the existence of a county emergency due to COVID-19.
This proclamation is not being enacted because of an increase of or any newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pierce County.
This will enable us to take whatever actions that are necessary and expedient for the health, safety, protection, and welfare of persons and property within Pierce County. Pierce County will be making changes in its Board Rules to allow for the Pierce County Board of Supervisors to attend county meetings remotely throughout this emergency. Ratification of this proclamation will be requested by the County Board of Supervisors at their next meeting.
Ch. 323 Wis. Stats. empowers the County to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of local emergency when the county is affected or likely to be affected by a public health emergency and/or extraordinary disturbance and the County Board is not in session.
Pierce County’s decision is in concert with recent decisions of the U.S. President and the Wisconsin Governor declaring a public health emergency. Should the emergency status of Pierce County elevate in the coming days/weeks/months, with this authority in place, we will be better prepared to more quickly enact whatever means necessary to respond to the effects of COVID-19 in the best interest of the County, staff and our community. We ask that our citizens not construe this action as a reason for concern but rather viewed as a tool the municipality has to effectively respond to public health and other significant emergencies.