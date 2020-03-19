Prescott Daze Future Still Uncertain

At a meeting held on March 16th, the Prescott Health and Safety Committee discussed Prescott Daze. The committee heard from City Attorney Phil Helgeson and City Administrator Jayne Brand regarding the potential move of Prescott Daze to a stand-alone entity. Mayor Hovel indicated the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce is not willing to take on the event. The Mayor also indicated there was no desire to create a non-profit committee. The committee opted to see if might be another non-profit in the city who might want to take on the event. Mayor Hovel and city staff will make inquiries of these groups. Further discussion was tabled until other non-profit committees can be contacted.