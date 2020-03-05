Prescott Most Building Slated For Reno

At the Prescott Planning Commission meeting on March 2nd, the Commission deliberated a request to convert the Most Pharmacy building at 201 Broad Street N to a 5 room boutique hotel. According to the meeting minutes, the interior of the building would need to be demolished, and State-approved plans would be needed for the hotel. The plans show that the building itself would remain the same size it is just the interior which is being changed. The basement of the building is basically unusable and the building can’t be built up. The developers would like to be able to get state approval and have the building completed within 3 to 4 months of that time. There was a question where the office would be located in the building and the Commission learned there will be no office. The consensus of the Commission was to allow them to move forward with the proposed boutique hotel.