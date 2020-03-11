Prescott Prepared For Playoff Push

The last Winter Sports Team left standing in the Tri-County Area is the Regional Champion Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team, as they prepare for their Sectional Semifinal game, Thursday night at Somerset, against Saint Croix Central. The winner will move on to the Sectional Championship game, with a chance to go to State, Saturday, in Altoona. Head Coach Nick Johnson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Wednesday to look back at the Regional Championship Weekend, and gives a preview of what to expect in the Middle Border Playoff showdown, Thursday.