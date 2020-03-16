Prescott School Report No Cases

The Prescott School District updated the community on Friday, and stated in an email from Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza that there have been no new positive cases of the COVID-19 in the community since March 9th. The District continues to follow recommendations from the health department whose ongoing message states, that at this time, no Prescott staff member or student is identified as infected with COVID-19. Public health is continuing to work with local clinics and labs to test residents who may become ill and have appropriate risk factors. Prescott School District will remain in close communication in the days ahead. Leading into spring break this week, there are current cancellations and more likely to follow. Currently, all Community Education programs are canceled until further notice, all winter sports and their events have been canceled, the Prescott High School and Middle School band and choir concerts for this week are also canceled. Activities Director Matt Smith is currently developing a thorough overview of spring activities’ guidelines and procedures from the information he has attained through the WIAA. That information will be shared with athletes and families in a separate email.