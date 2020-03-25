«

Prescott Superintendent On Safer At Home

March 25, 2020

With the Safer At Home Order in place for those in Wisconsin, Superintendent of Prescott Schools, Dr. Rick Spicuzza explained why the restrictions are necessary, especially for the school district.

Click here for audio

   
Hear his complete interview, only on KDWA.

Click here for audio

