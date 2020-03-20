«

Prescott To Utilize Drive Up Balloting

The City of Prescott will be going to a drive-through option for absentee balloting, starting on Saturday, March 28th. City Administrator Jayne Brand explains.

For questions call City Hall at 715-262-5544.

