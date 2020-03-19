«

Ptacek’s Sees Calm During Outbreak

March 19, 2020

Not all of the news surrounding the current Coronavirus outbreak is ominous. KDWA spoke with Pat Ptacek of Ptacek’s Grocery in Prescott, and he stated that things were calm.

Pat also gave assurances that the supply chain is not going collapse.

