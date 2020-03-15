Raider AD Hanson Virus Sports Update

KDWA Sports was joined by Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson, Sunday, for an emergency interview on the Coronavirus situation, and how the layoff from school, and sports will affect Raider Teams, Coaches, Parents, and Administrators. The “unknown factor” is truly hard to navigate for everybody involved, especially with no practices until at least the end of the month. Hanson has more on how Hastings High School is handling the situation through their Athletic Department, through this fluid, ever-changing, and unprecedented situation.