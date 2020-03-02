Raiders 17-9, Given #7 Seed In 3AAAA

The Hastings Raiders Boys Basketball Team was snubbed in their Section 3AAAA Playoff Seeding on Saturday, as the other seven teams in the Section didn’t feel that the Raiders 17-9 Season, complete with wins over North Saint Paul, Hibbing, Blake, and a sweep of South Saint Paul, was good enough for anything more than a #7 Seed, and a trip to #2 Lakeville North. The Raiders will use it as fuel in Thursday’s Section 3AAAA Quarterfinal at North, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner looks at the bracket, complete with seeding and records, which will leave many scratching their head.