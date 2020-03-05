Road Rage Results In Charges

A Hastings man faces a felony assault charge after a road rage incident in Woodbury. Jonathan David Chavie, 28, faces up to seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, Woodbury police were dispatched Feb. 26 on report of a road rage/ gun pointing incident, locating the suspect’s vehicle on Norma Lane in Woodbury. Officers stopped the vehicle and questioned whether the driver, Chavie, had a firearm in the vehicle. Chavie said that he did, and officers recovered a handgun and loaded magazine in the truck’s armrest console. Officers met and interviewed three victims who were in a separate vehicle and all gave a similar version of events. Chavie allegedly was tailgating the car, so the driver executed a brake check. According to the victims, Chavie pulled up alongside the car and “flashed a handgun by placing it on the dashboard and tapping it in an intentional manner”. The victims lost sight of Chavie’s vehicle until he pulled up alongside the victims’ vehicle again and allegedly pointed the handgun directly at them. Speaking to officers, Chavie admitted to placing the handgun on the dashboard and tapping it. He also said he did not have a permit for the handgun that was recently purchased from a private party. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 30 in Washington County.