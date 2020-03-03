«

SAC/WAC Fees Under Scrutiny Again

March 3, 2020

During Monday evening’s City Council meeting, the Council deliberated a request for a utility rate study in preparation of the 2021 budget. Included in the study will be analysis of the City’s WAC and SAC fees, which are seen by some business owners in Hastings as to be excessive. During the Council discussion, Council member Joe Balsanek commented on a foundational aspect of the fees.

Local business owner Jim Biermaier explains that the Met Council’s rate structure is only part of the issue.

The Council approved the rate study by unanimous vote.

