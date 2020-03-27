Senior Center Closes

In following with the school schedule, the Hastings Senior Center will be closed through Friday, May 1. Senior Center staff are hoping together they can help keep the virus from spreading. According to Senior Center Coordinator Laurie Thrush, the Center will only open when it is safe for members to be back together. At this time, they are not sure when that will be. The center plans on keeping members updated via email with any new information regarding the Hastings Area Senior Center. Members that have a serious need, or are concerned about someone else, are asked call 651-480-7689.