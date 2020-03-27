«

»

Print this Post

Senior Center Closes

Categories:

Featured

March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020

In following with the school schedule, the Hastings Senior Center will be closed through Friday, May 1. Senior Center staff are hoping together they can help keep the virus from spreading. According to Senior Center Coordinator Laurie Thrush, the Center will only open when it is safe for members to be back together. At this time, they are not sure when that will be. The center plans on keeping members updated via email with any new information regarding the Hastings Area Senior Center. Members that have a serious need, or are concerned about someone else, are asked call 651-480-7689.

Click here for audio


   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/03/senior-center-closes/

Leave a Reply