In an effort to protect residents at Augustana and Oak Ridge Senior Living Facilities from COVID-19, staff ana management there have intiatied a “No Vistation” restriction. Stay tuned to KDWA for developments on this story.
Senior Living Facilities Restrict Visitation
In an effort to protect residents at Augustana and Oak Ridge Senior Living Facilities from COVID-19, staff ana management there have intiatied a “No Vistation” restriction. Stay tuned to KDWA for developments on this story.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/03/senior-living-facilities-restrict-visitation-2/