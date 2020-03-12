In an effort to protect residents at Augustana and Oak Ridge Senior Living Facilities from COVID-19, staff ana management there have intiatied a “No Vistation” restriction. Stay tined to KDWA for developments on this stor.
Senior Living Facilities Restrict Visitation
In an effort to protect residents at Augustana and Oak Ridge Senior Living Facilities from COVID-19, staff ana management there have intiatied a “No Vistation” restriction. Stay tined to KDWA for developments on this stor.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/03/senior-living-facilities-restrict-visitation/