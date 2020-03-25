Sheridan Story Supplies Lunch For The “Y”

The Sheridan Story and the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities are partnering to provide free, nourishing food to families in the community to ensure youth have food during this unprecedented pandemic. According to a YMCA press release, over 10,000 food bags containing nearly 40,000 meals are being provided by The Sheridan Story and are available at 26 YMCA locations in the Twin Cities, Hudson and Rochester, including the Y in Hastings. Beginning March 25, families can stop by the front doors at designated Y sites and pick up a free bag of food. YMCA membership is not required. Supplies are limited. Please practice social distancing when picking up food. Meals are available 8:30 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday.