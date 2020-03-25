«

Spicuzza Comments On Safer At Home Order

March 25, 2020

One particular aspect of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the effect that public commentary may have on children. Pastor Paris Pasch provided a reminder, and encouragement for parents.

Hear more of Pastor Pasch, on Community In Depth, only on KDWA.

