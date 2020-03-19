«

Tri-Parish Suspends Public Mass

March 19, 2020

In accordance with State and Federal Governmental directives, the Tri-Parish Catholic Community will suspend public observance of the Mass. Father Cole Kracke provides the details.

Click here for audio

   
Inquiries may be directed to the parish office, at 651-437-9030.

