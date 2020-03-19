Tri-Parish Suspends Public Mass

In accordance with State and Federal Governmental directives, the Tri-Parish Catholic Community will suspend public observance of the Mass. Father Cole Kracke provides the details.
Inquiries may be directed to the parish office, at 651-437-9030.
