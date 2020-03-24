UWH Announces Recovery Fund

The United Way of Hastings (UWH) has established the UWH Response & Recovery Fund to meet the immediate needs and recovery in the Hastings area in response to the COVID-19 virus. While many valuable organizations are already meeting needs and may have fundraising initiatives in place, UWH will work alongside organizations and look to meet gaps in the needs throughout the community. The UWH Response & Recovery Fund will provide funds for unmet needs that may be food, shelter, clothes, water, prescriptions, daycare, and other needs not covered by government programs and other traditional relief sources. 100% of gifts to the UWH Response & Recovery Fund will go to help local community members and the Hastings community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. To give, visit UnitedWayOfHastings.org/ResponseFund.