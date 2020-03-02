UWH to Suspend Imagination Library

United Way of Hastings has announced it will discontinue its local support of the Imagination Library. The Imagination Library is one of several educational outreach initiatives that UWH has funded. Through a partnership that United Way Worldwide established with the Dolly Parton Foundation, United Ways can sponsor the Imagination Library in their local communities. UWH has provided Imagination Library books to children in its service area, Independent School District #200, from birth to age 5 for over 10 years, at no cost to parents. Currently, UWH provides nearly 800 books per month to area children. According to a press release issued by UWH, The cost of the initiative is approximately $20,000 annually, with UWH absorbing the administrative cost to implement the initiative. Given that UWH is a small United Way with limited resources and challenged with providing outcome data regarding the Imagination Library, the UWH Board of Directors decided to discontinue the Imagination Library initiative, beginning on May 1, 2020. Books will be delivered to currently registered children through April. UWH has reached out to community groups seeking funds for Imagination Library but has not been successful to date. Please contact Mari@UnitedWayofHastings.org if you are involved with organizations or parent groups that may look to fund Imagination Library.