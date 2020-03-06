Vet. Celebration Planned

On March 21st, the Community of Hastings will host a Coming Home celebration for all Vietnam and Women Veterans, as they have never received a Coming Home party, which is long overdue. According to a press release from Foss and Swanson, Veterans, the moderator will be Lieutenant Colonel Ryannon Ninow, who was a member of the Minnesota National Guard in Iraq, serving on one of the biggest consecutive combat operations of any military unit during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She has earned the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal. In addition to her military career, she is a 12-year veteran of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The event will start at 3 PM at the new Veterans Resource Center, 507 Vermillion Street, then a great Hastings Get Together, will be held starting at 5:30- PM, at the Hastings Golf Course Public House, 2015 Westview Drive. The cost of the event is $15 for adults, $10 for students and FREE for kids under 5.