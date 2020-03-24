WI Issues Safer At Home Order

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers directed Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm to issue a Safer at Home Order that prohibits all nonessential travel, with some exceptions, as clarified and defined in the order. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Order is in effect from 8 AM, Wednesday, March 25th until 8 AM, Friday, April 24th, or until a superseding order is issued. The press release states that individuals do not need permission to leave their homes, but must comply with the order as to when it is permissible to leave home. Similarly, if a business is an essential business or operation as defined by the order, it does not need certification or documentation to continue work done in compliance with the order. The order contains detailed information regarding exemptions provided to certain businesses. If a business is unsure whether they are exempted from the order, they are urged to contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation at the link provided at KDWA.com/News.
https://wedc.org/essentialbusiness/