WIAA, MSHSL Cancel All Tournaments

March 13, 2020

The WIAA and MSHSL have canceled all Winter Tournament Series immediately, due to the Coronavirus situation across the world, and at Prescott High School, the Cardinal Boys Basketball Team’s 63-41 Sectional Semifinal Win over Saint Croix Central, was now their final game, reluctantly finishing their 2019-20 Season, at 21-4, through 25 games. Tough we all have many questions as of Friday, Prescott High School Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Matt Smith joined KDWA Sports for a special interview to talk about the abrupt end to Winter, and what may happen with Spring Sports.

