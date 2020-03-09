«

Wildenburg Receives Award

March 9, 2020

The Manufacturing Institute named Flint Hills Resources chemical engineer and technical leader Wendy Wildenberg as an honoree of the 2020 STEP Ahead Awards. This program, created in 2012, recognizes women in the manufacturing industry who are making a difference through advocacy, mentorship, engagement, promotion, and leadership. Wildenberg is an expert in the field of hydroprocessing technology and has led significant projects at Flint Hills Resources’ Pine Bend refinery over the past 25 years that help the refinery increase production of the fuels people need while lowering emissions. Wildenberg will be recognized at the 2020 STEP Ahead Awards gala in Washington, D.C., on April 30.   

