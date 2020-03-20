Wisconsin Parishes Suspend Public Mass

In a letter to all priests dated 16 March, Wisconsin Bishop Callahan has suspended the public celebration of Mass of Catholic churches in his Diocese indefinitely. According to information obtained from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Prescott, he has said that funerals and weddings could proceed but with a limited number of people. Given the recent recommendations of the CDC, that would mean no more than ten people. Other dioceses have limited funerals to committal services only. With only ten people in attendance for the next 15 days that probably means just a burial service. Bishop Callahan hopes that he can remove these restrictions sooner than May 1st, but that is yet to be determined.