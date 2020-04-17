«

»

Print this Post

2020 Improvement Plan Gearing Up

Categories:

Featured

April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020

With the coming of Spring is a new season of street rehabilitation in Hastings. Public Works Director Nick Egger described the area getting attention this summer.

Click here for audio

   
The work is expected to start in May and carry on through Fall.

Click here for audio

   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/04/2020-improvement-plan-gearing-up/

Leave a Reply