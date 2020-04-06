Anytime Fitness Freezes Membership Fees

In continuing coverage of concerns that have been raised regarding membership fees at fitness facilities during the stay at home directive, KDWA spoke with Tony Nicholson, owner of the Hastings branch of Anytime Fitness. He stated that he saw only one way to handle the situation.
He also stated that there were options for members while they cannot get into the facility to work out.
He hopes that members will use the online options to help support the personal trainers who are also affected by the freeze.