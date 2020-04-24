ATV Accident Victim Identified

Following up on a story reported Wednesday on KDWA, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 PM, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover involving a 9-year-old boy in the City of Randolph. According to a DCSO press release, deputies arrived in less than five minutes and joined an off-duty nurse and firefighter in providing lifesaving efforts to the boy. Despite their best efforts, he died on scene. The boy, identified as Carter Nicolai, lived in the neighborhood and was operating a smaller sized ATV over dirt piles on an open lot near his residence. The rollover was not witnessed and reported by a passerby who had found Carter unresponsive underneath the ATV. The Dakota County Sheriff?s Office sends sincere condolences to the family and friends of Carter during this very difficult time.