Beer and Wine Bill Waits For Deliberation

A bill introduced by Senator Karin Housley on Tuesday to include beer and wine on curbside menus was not heard during the Tuesday session of the Legislature. According to information provided by the Board Chair of the Dakota County Commissioners, Mike Slavik, the bill does have some bipartisan support, and he feels that the bill may come up for consideration at a session at the end of the week. The bill would allow restaurants to include up to 144 ounces of beer (up to a 12 pack), or 1,500 milliliters (three 500ml bottles) of wine to be sold with curbside meals, as long as the drinks are provided in original, unopened packaging, for as long as the peace time emergency declaration for COVID-19 is active in MN.