Controlled Burns Planned

Natural resources restoration work in Dakota County continues even during the COVID-19 outbreak. County staff will be practicing social distancing and other health measures as park staff and contractors conduct prescribed burns at county parks and park reserves, between early April and late May. Work will occur as conditions allow. The exact time and date of prescribed burns are determined about a day in advance because successful burns depend on appropriate weather conditions. Lower-priority burns have been pushed back to fall or next spring to reduce the impact on park users and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.