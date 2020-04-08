Council Member Advocates for Porch Light Campaign

A movement to encourage people to turn on porch and yard lights in support of 1st responders and health care workers in the Hastings area is gaining traction. City Council Member Joe Balsanek reports that he has heard from “many constituents” regarding the idea.
Council Member Balsanek is asking all Hastings residents to join together and turn on their porch lights at dusk every night to show thanks to our emergency and medical professionals for the work they are doing in the community. Balsanek also stated that it’s only fitting that residents should also honor those who protect and serve.