County Land Mgmt Plan Up For Review

The public can review and comment on Dakota County’s draft Land Conservation Plan to help protect natural resources throughout the county for current and future generations. The plan identifies and prioritizes lands for voluntary protection and enhanced natural resource management, improves coordination for land protection and long-term natural resource management, and evaluates ways to increase voluntary protection and stewardship of private lands. The draft plan public review and comment period is open through May 25. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concern for public safety, no face-to-face meetings are planned but written comments to strengthen the draft plan are welcome. Review the draft plan at DakotaCounty.us, and search land conservation plan. Email comments to Planning@co.Dakota.mn.us or mail comments to Dakota County Land Conservation Manager, 14955 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN, 55124.