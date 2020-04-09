Dakota County residents and businesses can help first responders and medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves and other items, on Monday-Wednesday, April 13-15 at sites across the county. According to a county press release, face wear, gloves, gowns, and hand sanitizer, along with other necessary gear can be dropped off at Dakota County’s three service centers, in Apple Valley, West St. Paul, and Hastings. All items should be in their original boxes and packaging. The County cannot accept materials in open containers due to sanitary precautions. Homemade cloth masks are accepted and do not need to be individually wrapped. Hours will be Monday, 8:30 AM to 4 PM, Tuesday, 11 AM to 7 PM, and Wednesday, 8:30 AM to 4 PM. There will be drop-off bins available for the public to load their items without any direct contact with others. Help is available to unload donations if assistance is needed. Financial donations cannot be accepted. Donations will be distributed to Dakota County partners including health care workers, first responders and others who work with vulnerable populations.
County Opens PPE Donation Period
