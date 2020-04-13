County Reports COVID Milestone

Wednesday, April 8th was a notable day in the fight against the coronavirus in Dakota County. This is because it marked the first time since the pandemic began that more than half of Dakota County COVID-19 patients had been in the recovered category, with 42 of the 75 coronavirus patients in Dakota County now recovered and out of isolation. Commissioner Joe Atkins stated that this provides hope that the pace of recoveries may be starting to overtake the pace of new cases. Keep up with the latest in Dakota County COVID information at the link provided here.